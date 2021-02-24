Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 40,530 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 161.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,530 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $17,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 295.2% during the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 194.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $961,000. First United Bank Trust raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 288.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,219,000 after purchasing an additional 74,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,380,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total value of $3,793,789.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,668 shares of company stock worth $24,679,621. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock opened at $337.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $106.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $338.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.80.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.