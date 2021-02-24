Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 8,958 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,958 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $15,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Public Storage by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 27.5% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PSA opened at $242.34 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a one year low of $155.37 and a one year high of $246.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.01.

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.10.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

