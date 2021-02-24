Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,238 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Centene were worth $9,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Centene by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Centene by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,035,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,420,000 after purchasing an additional 34,771 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 255,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 142,111 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Centene by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter worth $776,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

In related news, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,250 shares of company stock worth $1,811,260. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene stock opened at $59.30 on Wednesday. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $74.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.44 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.79.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.