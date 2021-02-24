Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 20,550 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Corning were worth $13,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Corning by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in Corning by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corning by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 14,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $1,256,471.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,727.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 188,116 shares of company stock worth $7,101,254. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cross Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $37.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.25, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $39.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

