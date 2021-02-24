Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 95.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,072 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $10,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,914,091,000 after buying an additional 628,326 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,974,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $949,196,000 after buying an additional 170,784 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2,920.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 803,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 777,141 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 396,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,592,000 after buying an additional 196,656 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 383,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,475,000 after purchasing an additional 108,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG opened at $295.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.43, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $317.74 and a 200-day moving average of $268.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.02 and a 52 week high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEDG. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.06.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total transaction of $763,372.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,596,111.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $837,299.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,245,859.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,384 shares of company stock worth $1,715,530. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

