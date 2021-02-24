Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $10.08 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,416 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $10,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Dollar General by 760,611.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,109,132,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,392,000 after buying an additional 2,108,854,966 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $167,721,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dollar General by 313.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 803,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,382,000 after buying an additional 609,041 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 85.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,156,000 after acquiring an additional 502,126 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 15.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,512,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,090,000 after acquiring an additional 202,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock opened at $196.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $225.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.23 and a 200-day moving average of $207.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DG. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.75.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

