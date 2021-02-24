Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $11.17 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,004 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $11,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $85.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $89.56.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.35%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRU. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.85.

In related news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,980. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

