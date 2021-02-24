Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $11.99 Million Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 71.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 28,572 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of Enphase Energy worth $11,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,964,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.65.

Shares of ENPH opened at $171.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.64. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $5,229,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $1,176,903.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,678 shares of company stock worth $38,024,997 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

