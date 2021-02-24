Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $12.39 Million Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,689 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $12,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 209.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JCI. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.10.

In related news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $280,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,951.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $275,229.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,230,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,053 shares of company stock worth $1,070,030 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JCI opened at $55.98 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $56.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.86, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.