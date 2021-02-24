Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $12.83 Million Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 877,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,208 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $12,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 224.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 31.40, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $17.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.81.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on HST. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.16.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

