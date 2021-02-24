Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $13.26 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,167 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $13,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,199,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $845,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,533 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,273,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,403,137,000 after acquiring an additional 980,279 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 741.3% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 734,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,302,000 after acquiring an additional 647,469 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.1% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,556,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $592,517,000 after acquiring an additional 415,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 97.0% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 789,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,164,000 after acquiring an additional 388,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $131.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.64. The firm has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $149.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $6,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,218,031.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 5,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total transaction of $806,563.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 299,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,838,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,171,858. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.92.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

