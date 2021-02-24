Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $14.34 Million Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 208,027 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,988 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of D.R. Horton worth $14,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $421,038. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $1,623,396.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,461.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,956,294. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DHI opened at $77.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $84.41. The firm has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.49 and its 200 day moving average is $73.33.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Truist upgraded D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

