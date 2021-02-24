Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $15.13 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,722 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $15,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 46.1% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 95.2% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $117.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $135.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. UBS Group set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. HSBC lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.96.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

