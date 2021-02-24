Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $9.69 Million Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,201 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Illumina were worth $9,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Illumina by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 975 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in Illumina by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,735 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Illumina by 6.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 584 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. increased its holdings in Illumina by 0.5% during the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 7,014 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

ILMN opened at $465.00 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $425.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.89, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.60.

In other Illumina news, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $983,850.00. Also, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.58, for a total value of $1,692,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,393,995.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,619 shares of company stock valued at $11,528,257 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

