Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $9.91 Million Position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,439 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 10,737 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Seagate Technology worth $9,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,543.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 756 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $727,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $1,251,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,723,922 shares of company stock valued at $287,873,105 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $72.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. Seagate Technology plc has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $77.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.69 and a 200-day moving average of $56.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

STX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America raised Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.