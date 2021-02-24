Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 107.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,472,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 763,846 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in General Electric were worth $15,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,506,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,118,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,969 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,192,540,000 after acquiring an additional 65,865,371 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in General Electric by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,013,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,190,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602,725 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,859,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $970,480,000 after acquiring an additional 632,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its stake in General Electric by 12.6% during the third quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 37,604,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $234,274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215,596 shares in the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of GE opened at $12.82 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $12.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average of $8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.