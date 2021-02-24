Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,246 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,182 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Lennar worth $14,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LEN. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,635,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 87,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 31.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after acquiring an additional 26,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.10.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $802,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,162,715.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LEN opened at $85.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.83.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.44. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

