Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,039 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Skyworks Solutions worth $14,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $984,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $185.36 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $195.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $951,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,598.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,918. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.64.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

