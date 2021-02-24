Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,967 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,593 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Best Buy worth $16,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 476.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 205.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 76.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBY opened at $116.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.18. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

