Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,578 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $11,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 65,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 28,075 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 13,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total value of $1,536,848.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,700,600.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,446 shares of company stock valued at $35,646,135 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TEL opened at $129.34 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $132.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.22.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.79.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

