Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Invests $17.31 Million in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 79,511 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,305,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Square during the third quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Square in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Square by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $43,472,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 279,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,753,641.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $20,914,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,271,683 shares of company stock valued at $284,646,176 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ opened at $256.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 407.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.95. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SQ. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Square from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Square from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Square from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.93.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.