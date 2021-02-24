Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Invests $9.92 Million in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,296 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,917,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TWLO. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 65.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the third quarter valued at $1,235,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.78, for a total value of $18,007,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.92, for a total transaction of $650,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 240,258 shares of company stock valued at $92,858,634. 6.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TWLO opened at $408.00 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $389.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.67. The company has a market cap of $61.59 billion, a PE ratio of -144.57 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.83.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

