Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,248 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,447,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mirova acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total value of $52,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,356,715.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on REGN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. FIX raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.82.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $465.00 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $386.83 and a twelve month high of $664.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $502.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $541.65.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.