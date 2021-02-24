Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 13,151 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 93.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,151 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $9,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 21,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.37, for a total transaction of $8,461,010.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 239,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,356,129.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.93, for a total value of $65,347.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 333,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,598,374.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 265,937 shares of company stock valued at $98,184,317. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Summit Insights upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.00.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $371.66 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.12 and a twelve month high of $406.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $379.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.25. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 79.05%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

