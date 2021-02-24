Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 26,909 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 135.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 26,909 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $10,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Ecolab by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, Director Barbara Beck sold 13,900 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total transaction of $3,089,414.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,805,823.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total transaction of $32,654,631.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,726,962.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,004 shares of company stock worth $41,798,636. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $211.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.27 billion, a PE ratio of -57.22, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.75 and a 200 day moving average of $207.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.50.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

