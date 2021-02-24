Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,853 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $15,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 209.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,664,000 after acquiring an additional 16,186,449 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,962,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 57.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,954,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,785 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,302,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1,179.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 686,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,959,000 after acquiring an additional 632,635 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CARR stock opened at $37.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $41.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.23.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

