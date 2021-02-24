Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,319 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $12,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,614,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $201.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.29 and its 200 day moving average is $201.58. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $224.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Vertical Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.65.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

