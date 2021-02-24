Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,941 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,945 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Western Digital worth $12,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WDC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $116,540,000. Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $67,972,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,855,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $324,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,590 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 70.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,673,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $134,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,367 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $516,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,328 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDC stock opened at $67.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of -79.00 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $71.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.23 and its 200 day moving average is $45.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WDC. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.90.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

