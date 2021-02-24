Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,288 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $10,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 56,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,553,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 17,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM opened at $86.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.87 and a 200 day moving average of $79.39. The company has a market cap of $135.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $89.18.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

