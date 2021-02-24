Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 24,843 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,843 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $12,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI opened at $95.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.51 and a 1-year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

ATVI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.23.

In related news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

