Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 34,220 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 34,220 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $9,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $7,816,674.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,462 shares of company stock valued at $8,080,531. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LYB stock opened at $103.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $104.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.97. The company has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.74.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

