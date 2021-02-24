Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 37,534 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,146,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,534 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $13,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 20,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 487,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 139,853 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,100,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,684,000 after purchasing an additional 459,619 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,735,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,276,000 after purchasing an additional 29,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HPE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.79.

In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $147,152.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $220,028.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HPE opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of -55.65, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average of $10.86. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $14.69.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

