Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 47,316 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,316 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MetLife were worth $12,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,912,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,726,000 after acquiring an additional 113,886 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,319,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,051,000 after acquiring an additional 174,522 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,284,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,896,000 after acquiring an additional 864,000 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 2,208,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,090,000 after acquiring an additional 188,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,374,000 after acquiring an additional 226,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MetLife stock opened at $57.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $57.95.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

MET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

