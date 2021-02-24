Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 4,733 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,733 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Qorvo worth $11,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Qorvo by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Qorvo news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $313,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,340.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $230,736.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,874,325.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,557 shares of company stock valued at $729,558. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on QRVO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.41.

QRVO opened at $172.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.54 and a fifty-two week high of $191.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.16 and its 200 day moving average is $149.43.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

