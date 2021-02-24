Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 5,588 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,588 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of Lear worth $9,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Lear by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Lear by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its position in Lear by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Lear by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,792 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Lear by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LEA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.47.

Lear stock opened at $169.79 on Wednesday. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $63.20 and a 1-year high of $171.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.37.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. Lear’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 7.15%.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

