Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 60,923 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,923 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $11,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in PACCAR by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in PACCAR by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 100,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,574,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in PACCAR by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $93.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $49.11 and a one year high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 18.63%.

PCAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.56.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $164,107.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,927,785.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

