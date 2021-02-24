Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 63,926 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63,926 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eaton were worth $16,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock opened at $130.80 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $131.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.57 and its 200-day moving average is $112.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Eaton from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Eaton from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.22.

In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,636.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

