Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 926 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $623,675,000 after buying an additional 457,885 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,166,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $424,995,000 after buying an additional 294,310 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,249,964,000 after buying an additional 278,003 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,391,253,000 after buying an additional 244,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,105,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $402,664,000 after buying an additional 243,783 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Standpoint Research downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Argus lifted their target price on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.59.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total transaction of $250,764.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.24, for a total value of $197,418.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,268 shares of company stock worth $76,098,016. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $470.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $462.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $397.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.02, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

