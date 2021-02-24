Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 951 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Linde were worth $10,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Linde by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,249,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,277,000 after acquiring an additional 44,533 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P grew its position in shares of Linde by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 26,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 272.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $610,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.24.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $258.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $256.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.43, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a one year low of $146.71 and a one year high of $274.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.45%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

