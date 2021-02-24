Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,714 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of CBRE Group worth $12,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CBRE. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 24.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in CBRE Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 915,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,980,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 103,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,849,000 after buying an additional 5,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBRE. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.29.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $157,980.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,450,855.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $40,851.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,997.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CBRE opened at $77.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $82.05.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

