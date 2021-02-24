Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,811 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 296.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Medtronic by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 483,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,648,000 after purchasing an additional 21,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.93.

MDT stock opened at $118.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.28. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $120.53. The company has a market capitalization of $159.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.