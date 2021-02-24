OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) rose 10.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.43 and last traded at $3.36. Approximately 12,550,764 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 31,362,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

OGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on OrganiGram from $2.25 to $4.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded OrganiGram from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Alliance Global Partners cut OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on OrganiGram from $5.35 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.81.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $779.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.30.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $15.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 million. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 207.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 10.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 13,738 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

