Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Shares Up 9.4%

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) shares shot up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.70 and last traded at $14.59. 1,255,675 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 917,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORGO. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Organogenesis from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Organogenesis from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Organogenesis from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.90.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.17 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 16,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $214,119.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,108.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 69,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $955,335.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,762,304.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 397,196 shares of company stock valued at $3,281,101. Insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORGO. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Organogenesis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Organogenesis by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Organogenesis by 329.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Organogenesis in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Organogenesis by 754.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares in the last quarter. 4.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.