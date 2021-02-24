Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Trading Up 22.6%

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) shares were up 22.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.20 and last traded at $13.85. Approximately 1,155,794 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 156% from the average daily volume of 451,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day moving average is $10.66.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Organovo stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Organovo at the end of the most recent reporting period. 48.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops bioprinted human tissues based on its 3D human tissue platform technology that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

