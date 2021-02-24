Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $56.47

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.47 and traded as low as $48.08. Orient Overseas (International) shares last traded at $48.08, with a volume of 300 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.47 and a 200 day moving average of $34.42.

About Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers trunk and intermodal services; freight management services and IT solutions; supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

