Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Shares Up 9.9%

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) shares shot up 9.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.50 and last traded at $25.50. 201,591 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 253,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Origin Agritech stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 119,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.49% of Origin Agritech at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. It develops, produces, and distributes hybrid crop seeds, as well as hybrid seed technology.

