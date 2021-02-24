Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.35

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.35 and last traded at $34.94, with a volume of 66233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.98.

OBNK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.33 million, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 5.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.54%.

In related news, Director Fred Ronnie Myrick sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $28,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Origin Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans.

Read More: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.