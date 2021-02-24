Origin Dollar Hits One Day Volume of $591,002.00 (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Origin Dollar token can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002061 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $6.62 million and $591,002.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Dollar alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.86 or 0.00496625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00066962 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00080842 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00058501 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $233.01 or 0.00476482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00073681 BTC.

Origin Dollar Token Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 6,568,696 tokens. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.