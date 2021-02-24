Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Orion Engineered Carbons in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Orion Engineered Carbons’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Separately, Loop Capital raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of NYSE:OEC opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.76. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 2.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,352,000 after acquiring an additional 310,461 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,600,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,297 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 3.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,121,000 after purchasing an additional 75,239 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,909,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,726,000 after purchasing an additional 197,226 shares during the period. Finally, Inherent Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,115,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,114,000 after acquiring an additional 280,990 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

