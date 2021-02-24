Orion Protocol Price Tops $13.39 (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Orion Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $13.39 or 0.00026591 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Orion Protocol has traded 112.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orion Protocol has a total market cap of $274.91 million and approximately $94.40 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orion Protocol alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $250.78 or 0.00498001 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00066597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00080649 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000685 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00059620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00072736 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.18 or 0.00469009 BTC.

About Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,530,000 tokens. Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io

Buying and Selling Orion Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orion Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orion Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orion Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orion Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.